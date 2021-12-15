Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,125 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 305,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 70,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.