Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,726 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

