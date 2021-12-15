Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

