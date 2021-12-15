Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 20,694 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 273.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.