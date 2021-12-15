Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.