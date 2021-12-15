Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

