Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 464,854 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5,938.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,854 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.