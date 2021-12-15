Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,717 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

