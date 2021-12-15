Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $902.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $917.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

