Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,776 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

NYSE BR opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

