Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,892 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.87.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.