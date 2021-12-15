Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

