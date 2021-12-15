Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.46 and a 200 day moving average of $618.85. The company has a market cap of $292.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.
About Adobe
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
