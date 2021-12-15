Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

