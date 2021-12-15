Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 234,358 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 234,358 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $255.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

