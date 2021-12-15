Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.00 and a 200 day moving average of $434.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

