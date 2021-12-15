Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.26. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

