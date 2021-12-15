Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

