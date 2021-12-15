ARAW (ARAW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $743.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $39,891.18 and $743.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.