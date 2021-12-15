ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Purchases $40,820.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

