Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,556,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

