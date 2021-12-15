Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,219 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Arconic worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.