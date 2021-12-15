Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 142,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 307,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

In other Argentina Lithium & Energy news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$175,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,280,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,281,319.95. Insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392 in the last three months.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

