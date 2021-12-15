Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Shares Down 11.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 537,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of 0.57.

About Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

