Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Dawn Phillipson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 242,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,427. Arhaus Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.