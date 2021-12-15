Arianee Price Hits $0.68 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $7,894.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

