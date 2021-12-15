Arion (ARION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $29,672.92 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,157,696 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.