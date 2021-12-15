Ark Market Cap Reaches $150.48 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $150.48 million and $3.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,782,507 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

