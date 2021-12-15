Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.20. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 15,685 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

