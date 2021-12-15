Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.56. Arrival shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 8,012 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
