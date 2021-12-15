Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.56. Arrival shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 8,012 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.