Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $71.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $300.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.34 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $5,626,495. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

