Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in November

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

