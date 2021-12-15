Artfinity (AT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,010.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $223,202.58 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00208211 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

