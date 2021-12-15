Arweave Price Tops $42.33 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $42.33 or 0.00086488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $42.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.