Asahi Kasei (AHKSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS: AHKSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

12/7/2021 – Asahi Kasei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Asahi Kasei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Asahi Kasei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Asahi Kasei was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2021 – Asahi Kasei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Asahi Kasei Co. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

