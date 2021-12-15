Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.