Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 514.20 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 513.06 ($6.78). Approximately 88,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 98,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £633.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Asia Dragon Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

