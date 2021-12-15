Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of ASPU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

