Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
ASRT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
