Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ASRT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

