Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4151 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

