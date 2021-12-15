Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $15.72. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 265,985 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

