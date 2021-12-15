Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.6%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 21,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,992,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

