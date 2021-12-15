Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.6%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 21,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,992,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
AVIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
