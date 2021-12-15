Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 4.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 785,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,586,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.82 million and a PE ratio of 37.42.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.