Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

