Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. Buys 3,835 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 196,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,183. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
