ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.88

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and traded as high as $38.28. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATSAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.