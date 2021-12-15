AudioCoin (ADC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $478,847.92 and approximately $92.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,532.07 or 0.99363509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.01026603 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AudioCoin

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

