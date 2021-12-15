Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 4.8% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88. 23,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,324,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

