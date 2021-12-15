Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 38,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 114,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

