Aurora Price Reaches $0.0025 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $256,532.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00356890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

